CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 13,994 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $402,887.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 558,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,079,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Monday, July 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $403,447.02.

On Friday, July 23rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $398,129.30.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $403,167.14.

On Monday, July 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $382,735.90.

On Friday, July 16th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $382,176.14.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Langley Steinert sold 31,098 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $876,652.62.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $374,199.56.

On Monday, July 12th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $374,339.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $360,485.44.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 934,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,607. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth about $63,430,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 845,513 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,351,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

