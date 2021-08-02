Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

CSV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a below average rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Carriage Services presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

