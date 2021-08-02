Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.25.

CARR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

