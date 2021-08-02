Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.06.

CARR opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

