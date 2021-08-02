Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James cut Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,997. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Carter Bankshares has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carter Bankshares will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $302,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $476,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

