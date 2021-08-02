Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Cut by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $207.58. The stock had a trading volume of 189,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,496. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.68%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

