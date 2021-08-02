Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

CAT traded up $3.43 on Monday, hitting $210.18. 38,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,496. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.