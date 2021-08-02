CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 21,371 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,769. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.06.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

