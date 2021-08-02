CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 4,825 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale increased their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,161. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.94 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.