CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 8,929 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 58.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.1% during the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 377.3% during the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,470,480. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $454.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

