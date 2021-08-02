CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 3,634 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up about 1.6% of CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $394.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,031. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $296.98 and a twelve month high of $396.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

