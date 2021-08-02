CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Short Interest Update

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $96.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.36. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

