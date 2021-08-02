Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Raised by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.22.

Shares of CE traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

