Celeum One Day Trading Volume Tops $55.00 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded down 59.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Celeum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celeum has a market cap of $10,003.14 and $55.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celeum has traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00102088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00138594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.73 or 1.00026777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $334.47 or 0.00841109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celeum Coin Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . Celeum’s official message board is medium.com/@celeum

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.