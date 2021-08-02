Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Short Interest Update

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,490,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the June 30th total of 8,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVE. Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

