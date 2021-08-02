Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:CGAU traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,668. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $401.85 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth about $93,195,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

