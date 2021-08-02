Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) versus AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Financial Contrast

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centerra Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.41 $408.54 million $1.55 5.19 AngloGold Ashanti $4.43 billion 1.90 $953.00 million $2.38 8.42

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngloGold Ashanti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 1 6 1 0 2.00 AngloGold Ashanti 0 6 3 0 2.33

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.82%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $31.57, suggesting a potential upside of 57.47%. Given AngloGold Ashanti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AngloGold Ashanti is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats Centerra Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

