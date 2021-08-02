Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$0.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.15 billion-$10.15 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJPRY traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. 68,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,323. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Japan Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

