Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Cerner also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.806-$0.828 EPS.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $80.39. 3,294,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

