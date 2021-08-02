Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells $188,568,432.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Certara stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.13. 1,841,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,106. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.53.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CERT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

