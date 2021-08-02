ChainX (PCX) Trading 15.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.43 or 0.00008800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and approximately $643,866.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00046623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00100357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00139794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,975.94 or 1.00124025 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.79 or 0.00847179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 10,921,075 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

