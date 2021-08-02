Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRL opened at $406.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $195.48 and a one year high of $410.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,305 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,733.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,961.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

