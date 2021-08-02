Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.8% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,915,000 after acquiring an additional 128,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.87. 350,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,355. The company has a market cap of $196.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.37.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

