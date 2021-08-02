Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Raymond James

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.78% from the stock’s current price.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $101.81 on Monday. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after buying an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,915,000 after purchasing an additional 128,675 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 64,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 393,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 392,991 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 62,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.