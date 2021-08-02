Chi Gastoken Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (CHI)

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Chi Gastoken has a market cap of $369,370.69 and approximately $173,978.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chi Gastoken has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 159.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Coin Profile

Chi Gastoken (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/# . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chi Gastoken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.