CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CHP Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CHPM) by 232.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CHP Merger were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 21.9% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,157,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 655,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,045 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CHP Merger by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CHP Merger by 33.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CHP Merger in the first quarter valued at $1,916,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHP Merger stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97. CHP Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

CHP Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States.

