ChromaDex (CDXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. On average, analysts expect ChromaDex to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $590.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried purchased 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

