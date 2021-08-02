Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,547,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,193 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,012,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,207,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,137,000 after purchasing an additional 125,252 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,991,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $204,485,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.