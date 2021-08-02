CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Canfor (TSE:CFP)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canfor to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$41.33.

Shares of CFP opened at C$24.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.96. The company has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$14.64 and a 52 week high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Canfor will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

