Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 71.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $394.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $296.98 and a 1 year high of $396.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

