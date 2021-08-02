Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.41.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $416,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,659 shares of company stock valued at $5,306,663. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

