Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.74

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.74 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 52409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

The company has a market cap of $235.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 3,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

