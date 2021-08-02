Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 3,399 Shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 130.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 271,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 411.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIX opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

