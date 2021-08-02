Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Landsea Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. 17.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of LSEA opened at $8.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

