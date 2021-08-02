Citadel Advisors LLC Has $478,000 Stock Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 105.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Fathom worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Fathom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fathom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fathom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTHM stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $56.81.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 6,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $186,258.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,654.

A number of analysts have commented on FTHM shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

