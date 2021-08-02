Citadel Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 77.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

VFMO stock opened at $128.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.25.

