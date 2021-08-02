Citadel Advisors LLC Has $569,000 Stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BATS:BOSS) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36. Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF has a 1-year low of $14.77 and a 1-year high of $18.93.

