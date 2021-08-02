Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 250,529 Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,529 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Maverix Metals worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX opened at $4.81 on Monday. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market cap of $681.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.