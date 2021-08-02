Citigroup Downgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $19.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Navient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Navient has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.43, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.