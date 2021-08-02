Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post sales of $17.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.87 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.41 billion to $71.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.71 billion to $73.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. 871,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,157,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.88. Citigroup has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

