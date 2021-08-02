Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Direct Line Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.60 ($4.57).

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 298.50 ($3.90). The company had a trading volume of 937,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,536,949. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 293.74. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

