Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 385 ($5.03).

LON MGAM traded up GBX 12.86 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 397.86 ($5.20). 257,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,002. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 403.50 ($5.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

