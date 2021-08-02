Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

MGAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 6th. reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.29) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 385 ($5.03).

Shares of LON:MGAM traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 397 ($5.19). The company had a trading volume of 259,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,002. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 357.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 26.86. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of GBX 204.77 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 403.50 ($5.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fiber, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shield, fired refractory shape, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

