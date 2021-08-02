Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.13.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $100.75 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $94.66 and a fifty-two week high of $148.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $744,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.