Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Clean Harbors worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $67,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $124,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

NYSE CLH opened at $95.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.35. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $96.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

