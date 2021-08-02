Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Up 26.5% in July

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CLNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Clene in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,944.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clene during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $527.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

