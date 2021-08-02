ClinTex CTi Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0808 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $9.25 million and $1.12 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00808993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00095155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040707 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

