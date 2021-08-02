CMC Materials (CCMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect CMC Materials to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CMC Materials to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCMP stock opened at $144.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials has a one year low of $133.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

