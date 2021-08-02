CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) vs. iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Financial Comparison

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CMC Materials and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMC Materials -4.16% 20.99% 9.23% iSun -11.76% -16.01% -8.39%

CMC Materials has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of CMC Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.1% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CMC Materials and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMC Materials 2 1 4 0 2.29 iSun 0 0 0 0 N/A

CMC Materials currently has a consensus target price of $163.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.69%. Given CMC Materials’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CMC Materials is more favorable than iSun.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CMC Materials and iSun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMC Materials $1.12 billion 3.79 $142.83 million $7.47 19.36 iSun $21.05 million 3.99 -$980,000.00 ($0.20) -46.20

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMC Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CMC Materials beats iSun on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business. The Performance Materials segment includes KMG’s heritage pipeline performance and wood treatment businesses and QED business. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives. It also develops, manufactures and sells chemical mechanical planarization polishing pads, which are used in conjunction with slurries in the chemical mechanical planarization process. The company was founded by William P. Noglows in October 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iSun, Inc. in January 2021. iSun, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

