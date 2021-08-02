CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. 197,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,814. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

