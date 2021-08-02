CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. 197,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,814. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $49.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
In related news, EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $456,276.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $110,330.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CNA Financial Company Profile
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.